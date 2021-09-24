GoFundMe page set up to help local family of 9 who lost their home in a fire

News

A fundraiser page has been put up to help a local family of 9 whose home was destroyed following a fire earlier this week.

The fire happened Thursday evening on the 66000 block of 1st Street.

Firefighters reported arriving at the scene seeing a single-story, single-family dwelling well involved in flames. The fire was contained nearly an hour later.

A family of 9 lived in the home, three adults and six children according to Cal Fire. All were able to get out of the home without any injuries.

"We seriously lost everything but we’re alive so thank the LORD for that. I would like to ask for help to be able to get through this as we were not prepared for something like this and get into another home so my children can be safe," reads the post by the family.

Click here to visit the family's GoFundMe page to donate

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.