today at 7:11 PM
Published 5:34 PM

Two people killed in a solo vehicle crash on I-10 west of Highway 62 exit

Two people have been killed in a solo vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 west of Highway 62 near Whitewater.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:55 p.m.

There was no word on any additional injuries at this time.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

