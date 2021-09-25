News

The American Legion Post 519 in Palm Springs is hosting a fundraiser to raise awareness about suicide and PTSD in veterans. The American Legion said they have been dealing with a major problem in veterans dealing with PTSD.

The event is on September 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Legion Stage. That's on Balardo road in Palm Springs.

Comedian Billy Cavanagh will be performing.

A member of the legion said the difference between the level of care needed and the treatment available is too much. And the recent developments in Afghanistan are making matters worse.

"I've had battle buddies more often than not, and battle buddies, for the people who are out aware other veterans reaching out to me who are dealing with a lot more than they normally would have, and needing the extra support," said Dr. Ashley Jordan, one of the members American Legion Post 519.