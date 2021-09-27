Border Patrol K9 helps agents make a $600K+ cocaine bust at the Highway 86 checkpoint

News

A United States citizen was arrested over the weekend after a Border Patrol K9 helped agents find more than $600,000 worth of cocaine that was hidden in an SUV at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

The incident happened Saturday morning. According to Border Patrol, at approximately 10:36 a.m., a white 2011 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 47-year-old man approached the checkpoint. The vehicle was referred for further investigation.

During the additional inspection, K9 Amon alerted agents to the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. Further inspection led to agents finding a hidden compartment in the rear floorboard of the vehicle, according to the agency. The compartment has 14 packages of what the agency described as a white powdery substance wrapped in black tape.

The contents inside the packages later tested positive for cocaine. In total, the agency reports that agents located nearly 38 pounds of cocaine.

A canine team stops another drug smuggling attempt while working at the #USBP checkpoint. Smugglers hid 37.8 lbs of #Cocaine in the floorboard of an SUV.



No matter where smugglers hide these dangerous drugs, the powerful nose of K9 Amon will sniff it out!https://t.co/UkmLLu3pok pic.twitter.com/mK7B85Ubyb — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) September 27, 2021

The man, vehicle, and narcotics have been turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.