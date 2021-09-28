CalFresh food replacement for North Shore outage extended

News

Residents of North Shore who lost food due to an extended power outage will have one extra day to apply for replacement food benefits through the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services' CalFresh program, it was announced today.

County Supervisor Manuel Perez said eligible residents have until Friday to report food losses, an extension from the previous deadline of Thursday.

To qualify, the household must already be a CalFresh recipient and must have encountered a food loss directly resulting from the power outage that occurred from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, according to Perez's office.

DPSS representatives and members of Perez's staff will be at the North Shore Beach & Yacht Club Community Center, located at 99-155 Sea View Drive, from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday to assist residents in getting food replacement benefits.

" I am grateful, through this program, that Riverside County is able to further help families in North Shore who lost the food they had in their refrigerators during the power outage," Perez said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to report their food losses by October 1 for replacement CalFresh benefits. Thank you to our county departments and all our partners who continually provide resources, relief and hope in response to natural disasters.''

CalFresh customers can report their food losses by phone to Riverside County DPSS at 1-877-410-8827. Those who wish to receive CalFresh assistance can also apply at www.getcalfresh.org.