Power restored to all customers in North Shore after storm knocks out power for 4 days

The Imperial Irrigation District announced that power has been restored to all customers in North Shore.

Nearly 700 North Shore customers lost power, many for several days, after a storm knocked down 33 power poles around the community.

The storms initially turned the lights off on 1,400 customers.

IID and local officials worked to provide resources and shelter for residents affected by the outage.

IID officials said that if you are still without power, check your main breakers or call 1-800-303-7756.