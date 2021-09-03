Power restored to all customers in North Shore after storm knocks out power for 4 days
The Imperial Irrigation District announced that power has been restored to all customers in North Shore.
Nearly 700 North Shore customers lost power, many for several days, after a storm knocked down 33 power poles around the community.
The storms initially turned the lights off on 1,400 customers.
IID and local officials worked to provide resources and shelter for residents affected by the outage.
IID officials said that if you are still without power, check your main breakers or call 1-800-303-7756.
Power Restore: All power has been restored in North Shore. If you are still without power, please check your main breakers or call us at 1-800-303-7756. We thank you for your patience as our crews worked on restoring power.— IID (@IIDatWork) September 4, 2021
Comments