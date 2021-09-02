More than 400 North Shore customers remain without power after storm

Top Stories

Imperial Irrigation District says power was restored Wednesday night at 11:26 p.m. to another 143 North Shore customers.

There are still 412 customers in the area without power after a pair of storms earlier this week knocked down 33 power poles.

The storms initially turned the lights off on 1,400 customers.

Strong winds also brought down trees that caused damage to vehicles, homes, and businesses in parts of the Valley.

IID is urging customers to be patient as crews continue to fully restore power to communities impacted by the power outages.

IID is also reminding residents that ice and bottled water is available at the North Shore Yacht Club and the North Shore Park from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. today.

The North Shore Yacht Club is also being used as a cooling center during those hours until power is fully restored.

