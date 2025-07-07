Skip to Content
One person shoot in Coachella Monday morning

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - One person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot Monday morning in Coachella.

The shooting was reported at around 10:00 a.m. at a residence in the 84000 block of Avenue 51, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Authorities said a caller told dispatch that a man had been shot during a dispute.

"When deputies arrived they rendered medical aid to the victim and had him transported to a local hospital in stable condition," RSO wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

A suspect was located in a separate structure on the property, where he was taken into custody, the agency confirmed.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

