Man charged with attempted murder after Coachella shooting

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - A man has been charged in connection with a shooting that left one person injured in Coachella earlier this week.

Cecilio Nando-Gonzalez, 28, has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Nando-Gonzalez was arrested Monday morning after a shooting at around 10:00 a.m. on the 84000 block of Avenue 51.

A caller told police that a man had been shot during a dispute, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said.

"When deputies arrived, they rendered medical aid to the victim and had him transported to a local hospital in stable condition," RSO wrote in an email to News Channel 3.

Nando-Gonzalez was found in a separate structure on the property, where he was taken into custody, the agency confirmed.

