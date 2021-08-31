Hundreds in North Shore without power after an overnight storm knocks out 33 poles; estimated restoration: 4 days

Top Stories

IID estimates some people may be without power for four days in the North Shore area after overnight storms knocked out 33 poles.

Restoration Update - North Shore

292 customers have been restored, 662 customers remain out. Thank you for your patience as crews continue to work diligently and under extreme weather conditions until everyone is safely restored. pic.twitter.com/PyAT91fqGW — IID (@IIDatWork) August 31, 2021

As of 10:30 Tuesday morning, IID reported that 92 customers have been restored, 662 customers remain out.

Riverside County’s Emergency Management Department is working with @IIDatWork and District 4 @SupVMPerez to determine what services are needed to assist residents impacted by this outage. Follow @IIDatWork for the latest updates on the repairs. https://t.co/kzdImEYybT — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) August 31, 2021

News Channel 3's First Alert Weather Team has called for a First Alert Weather Alert Day to prepare you for the severe weather.

News Channel 3 has crews in Mecca and surrounding areas today and will provide updates on air on News Channel 3 and online on kesq.com.

https://youtu.be/t3paqAIr_K0

THE LATEST

Thunderstorms have fired up again this morning, immediate South and West of the Coachella Valley, and moving slowly over the Santa Rosa mountains towards the Valley.

Thunderstorms last night provided not only Flash Flood Warnings, but also blowing sand and dust with winds near 50mph.

THE FORECAST

The First Alert team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for Tuesday as thunderstorms with possible rainfall rates of 1-2" may lead to flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains and deserts. For Riverside county mountains and low desert (Coachella Valley), the watch is in effect from 11:00 a.m. Tuesday through 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. For the High Desert, the watch is scheduled to remain in effect until 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Additional moisture will be available in Southern California on Tuesday which increases the chance for storms across the area. Isolated activity looks to move across the local mountains early in the morning with the bulk of storms taking place in the afternoon and evening hours.

The next few days will bring drier conditions, and keep us cooler than normal through the Labor Day weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!7-Day Forecast / Alerts / CBS Weather / First Ale