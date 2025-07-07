Tracking a heat wave this week

Good morning and happy Monday! Get ready for the heat as those summer temperatures return in full force this week. High pressure will move in from the south over the next couple of days. This will lead to sinking air aloft and extremely hot temperatures here at the surface. Conditions will stay on the drier side, and winds will stay within the range of normal.

Heat is the name of the game this week here in the valley. An Extreme Heat Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Coachella Valley. This warning will be in effect from 10 AM Wednesday through 8 PM Thursday. High temperatures will soar to near 118°F for those days. Temperatures this week will stay above 110°F for the foreseeable future. Remember to ALWAYS practice heat safety and sun safety when out and about in the heat/sun.

It's HOT this week here in the Coachella Valley. Highs will soar above 115 for the middle of the week. The Extreme Heat Warning will be in place for Wednesday and Thursday. Even outside of that warning, temperatures stay hot and above 110°F for the foreseeable future.