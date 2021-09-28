Family of 9 loses home in fire, mother speaks out

News

Mother of six, Blanka Mancinas, lost her family's home and everything they owned when their house caught fire on September 22 in Desert Hot Springs.

Firefighters said when they arrived to the scene, the family's house was completely taken over by the flames. It took firefighters about an hour to put it out. Cal Fire said a family of 9 lived in the home, three adults and six children. Adding that all were able to get out without any injuries.

There is still no word on what caused the fire. After the incident, the American Red Cross stepped up to assist the family. Also, a fundraiser page was set up to help the family. As of this morning, $895 has been raised out of the $5,000 goal.

"We seriously lost everything but we’re alive so thank the LORD for that. I would like to ask for help to be able to get through this as we were not prepared for something like this and get into another home so my children can be safe," reads the post by the family. "I'm grateful for everyone that helped out the day it happened I’m truly blessed to be surrounded by caring people n good neighbors… right now my baby needs diapers n wipes and formula. Thank you guys and God Bless."

