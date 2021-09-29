Vaccine requirements for 2021 BNP Paribas Open

News

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open is right around the corner as fans get ready for the unique event.

Anyone in attendance who is 12 years and older are required to show valid proof of full vaccination against the coronavirus to get into the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Vaccination proof is shown through a digital Health Pass before getting to the venue. All tournament volunteers, staff, sponsors, media, and vendors will also be fully vaccinated to adhere to the vaccine policy.

The digital Health Pass is done through the CLEAR app on your mobile phone. The BNP has step-by-step instructions on its website on how U.S. residents get their free Health Pass through the app. The CLEAR Health Pass is only available to U.S. residents.

International residents visiting the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will need to use the LINK Health Pass. There are also separate instructions on how non-U.S. residents access their LINK Health Pass. According to tournament officials, all globally approved vaccines will be accepted.

Fans need to be ready with their mobile phone by the time they arrive at the tournament in order to enter the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. BNP Paribas Open officials said they will not accept any paper documentation of vaccine proof. No negative COVID-19 tests will be accepted either.

The BNP Paribas Open considers a person "fully vaccinated" when two weeks have passed since they've done their coronavirus vaccine series. For example, two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine within no more than 12 weeks or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

As far as face masks go, they are not being required at the tournament. For more information on the health and safety guidelines at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open, you can visit their website.