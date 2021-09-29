Watch Live: 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

News

The 2021 Congressional Baseball game is underway. Democrats and Republicans take the field raising money for charity.

Local Congressman Raul Ruiz is taking part, he batted leadoff for the Democrats and was hit by a pitch to start the game.

President @JoeBiden has made an appearance at the Congressional Baseball Game, shaking @RepRaulRuizMD's hand as he gets ready for his next at-bat.



Watch Live Here: https://t.co/XLpRo8W3PH pic.twitter.com/vmYOLwzP4O — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) September 29, 2021

You can watch the game live below: