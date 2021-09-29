Skip to Content
today at 4:24 PM
Published 4:14 PM

Watch Live: 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

The 2021 Congressional Baseball game is underway. Democrats and Republicans take the field raising money for charity.

Local Congressman Raul Ruiz is taking part, he batted leadoff for the Democrats and was hit by a pitch to start the game.

You can watch the game live below:

Jesus Reyes

