Palm Springs City Council delays vote on agreement to bring officers back to schools

The Palm Springs City Council has delayed a vote on a motion to move forward with an agreement to bring school resource officers (SROs) back into the city's high schools.

The motion will continue to be discussed in the council's next meeting as the council wanted more community input. A Palm Springs Unified School District representative will be invited to answer questions at the next meeting.

Should the council pass the motion, it would not mean that SROs will immediately return to the campuses of Palm Springs High School and Desert Learning Academy. The PSUSD board of education will still need to make final approval before officers return to district campuses.

The contract for Palm Springs SRO would cost the district approximately $182,220.92, city documents show.

On Wednesday, the Cathedral City council also approved PSUSD's contract to bring SROs back into Cathedral City High School and Mt. San Jacinto Continuation High School.

Cathedral City's contract will cost the district $176,000, according to city documents.

Both contracts will run through June 3, 2022.

SROs contracts for the cities of Desert Hot Springs and Rancho Mirage are still being reviewed. There is no word on when those cities could vote on its contracts.

The armed police officers that are typically on local high school campuses were temporarily removed from schools in the four PSUSD cities earlier this year due to concerns about the disciplinary roles those officers were playing.

