California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID vaccine

News

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a plan for the nation's first statewide coronavirus vaccination requirement for schoolchildren.

The state's plan will require all students from elementary through high school to get the shots once the vaccine gains final approval from the U.S. government for different age groups.

California will require our students to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to come to school. Just like existing vaccine requirements for the measles or mumps, this is about keeping our students and teachers safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/C5urMs1E1n — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 1, 2021

The government has fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those 16 and over but only granted an emergency authorization for anyone 12 to 15. Once federal regulators fully approve the vaccine for that group, the state will require students in seventh through 12th grades to get vaccinated in both public and private schools, Newsom’s office said.

The state will require the COVID-19 vaccine for students in kindergarten through sixth grade only after the federal government has given final approval for anyone 5 to 11.

The state’s vaccine mandate would take effect the semester after the federal government grants final approval. If it comes in January, then the mandate would take effect in July.

Students would be granted religious and medical exemptions, but the rules for how the state would apply those exemptions have not been written yet. Any student who refuses to take the vaccine would be forced to complete an independent study course at home.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.