Interstate 10 back open between Cook & Monterey after train fire; Two patients suffer critical burn injuries

A train container caught on fire near the Cook Street exit Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 1:00 p.m. between Cook Street and Monterey Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol shut down the highway between the two exits and the on-ramp at Cook Street about two hours. Two lanes were briefly reopened after 2:30 p.m., however, at 3:15 p.m., CHP shut down the roadway once again at around 4:00 p.m. as crews continued to work on the container.

All lanes except for the #3 eastbound lane were reopened by 4:30 pm.

According to CAL FIRE, the container is carrying hazardous materials with 25 pounds of lithium batteries, consumer drills, cell phones, 28 standard car batteries, and 11 airbag deploy gas cylinders.

Two patients were hospitalized with critical burn injuries, CAL FIRE confirmed.

There are 50 firefighters on scene with 10 engines as well as CHP officers, Riverside County Sheriff's deputies and a Riverside County Fire Department Hazardous Materials Team

CAL FIRE continues to investigate the fire. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.