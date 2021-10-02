Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:52 AM

Person injured in stabbing near Palm Desert High School

KESQ

According to Sheriff deputies, a stabbing happened outside a football game at Palm Desert High School leaving one person hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word if there's a connection between the game and the stabbing. One person was detained and the investigation continues. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Aztec Road at the entrance to the school.

 Palm Springs High School was playing Palm Desert High School in that football game.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content