Person injured in stabbing near Palm Desert High School
According to Sheriff deputies, a stabbing happened outside a football game at Palm Desert High School leaving one person hurt with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word if there's a connection between the game and the stabbing. One person was detained and the investigation continues. It happened just before 9 p.m. on Aztec Road at the entrance to the school.
Palm Springs High School was playing Palm Desert High School in that football game.
