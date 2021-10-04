81-year-old man killed in crash over the weekend in Cathedral City

News

An 81-year-old man was pronounced dead following a crash on Saturday in Cathedral City, police announced.

The crash happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of Dinah Shore Drive and Cathedral Canyon Drive.

The Cathedral City Police Department wrote on Monday that officers arrived at the scene and found the man suffering from major injuries. The man was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where the man was later pronounced dead.

Police said that it appears that the man, who was driving, suffered a medical emergency which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and collide into a tree.

"It appears the driver of the vehicle was not under the influence of alcohol / drugs and vehicle speed was not a factor," reads a news release by CCPD.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The driver's identity will not be released until the Riverside County Coroner's office completes their investigation and notify next of kin.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the crash or has any additional information contact Cathedral City Police Department Traffic Investigator Barnett at 760 770-0381 or jbarnett@cathedralcity.gov.