The BNP Paribas Open kicks off, fans react to its return

The 2021 BNP Paribas Open starts today as fans from all over come together to see some of tennis' greatest stars serve it up on the court. The tournament will run from Oct. 4 to Oct. 17.

It's been nearly two and half years since the last BNP Paribas Open in the Coachella Valley. Eager tennis fans finally get to experience the tennis paradise at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden once again.

As those fans enjoy tennis paradise, they will likley explore other parts of the valley. Likely bringing about an even greater economic impact after the tournament's hiatus.

Fans will not only be able to watch tennis, but they will also be able to enjoy countless amenities and restaurants within the venue grounds. Some of those restaurants being local.

