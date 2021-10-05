Sheriff Chad Bianco paid membership dues to the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group

News

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco has confirmed his previous involvement in a far-right extremist group.

Bianco is one of hundreds of law enforcement officials caught on a list of leaked membership records for the Oath Keepers, which the FBI calls "an anti-government militia."

The Oath Keepers are most notably known for some members' involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation's capital. Several pled guilty to crimes there and some have ties to white supremacy.

Bianco said he paid for a one-year membership to the Oath Keepers in 2014.

In a statement, Bianco said:

"What happened on Jan. 6 by a few people, should have nothing to do with something I did in 2014 with an organization that supports the constitution. I, along with every law enforcement officer, politician including the president, swear an oath to uphold the constitution against all enemies.Only in today’s politically polarized environment, does being a proud American who supports the constitution make you a right wing extremist."

Megan Beaman-Jacinto is a civil rights attorney and sits on city council in Coachella, a city that contracts with the Sheriff's Dept. She said by having ties to the Oath Keepers, Bianco is explicitly associating himself with white supremacy.

"It's certainly infuriating and disgusting," Beaman-Jacinto said. "For a law enforcement leader to have those type of beliefs is really damaging and harmful... We know that our communities of color are not being fully protected."

Mayor of Palm Springs Christy Holstege tweeted, "The Sheriff’s association with this group is offensive to all those who believe in American democracy. He should resign immediately."

Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton wrote, "At minimum it appears Sheriff Bianco failed to disclose a relationship that thousands of Riverside County voters find disqualifying."

In Bianco's weekly podcast Tuesday, he did not address his former membership with the Oath Keepers – but he did explain why he recently deleted his Twitter account after some online users wondered if his absence was related.

"You get those cop haters who you cannot make happy," Bianco said. "Sorry you have a different opinion than me and I'm sorry yours is wrong."

Sheriff Bianco did not respond to requests for further comment.