International Walk to School Day gets kids on their feet

News

On International Walk to School Day Wednesday, students from Dr. Reynaldo J. Carreon Jr Academy walked about half a mile to school.

Walk to School Day happens every year on October 6.

It's a day to encourage students and families to use safe routes while promoting the health aspects of getting active. Also to practice pedestrian and road safety with classmates, families, and school staff.

The students from Dr. Carreon Academy met at Dr. Carreon Park at 7:50 a.m. to walk to school before the bell rang at 8:50 a.m.

The Indio Police Department helped with traffic and ensuring the students walking were safe doing so.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department's La Quinta Traffic Team are encouraging families to join those who are walking across the country.



“Walking to school is a great way to not only stay active, but also practice safe walking behaviors,” Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Daniel Knight said. “With many students returning to in-person instruction this year, ‘Walk to School Day’ is a valuable learning tool that benefits students at the start of the school year.”



The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department urges the public to use these tips anytime you are walking somewhere:

Be predictable. Use crosswalks

Walk on sidewalks, when available

Always look left-right-left before crossing the street and make sure the driver sees you

Continue to scan for traffic as you cross the street

Do not walk or run into the path of a vehicle

Watch for cars entering/backing out of driveways or leaving parking spaces

Police are asking drivers to be alert as you notice more kids out walking today before and after school.

Drivers should always watch their speed and slowdown in school zones.

Schools are encouraged to register at walkbiketoschool.org as a way of tracking participation and showing support for active, healthy, and safe transportation.

