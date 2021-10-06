Riverside County launches vaccine campaign focusing on communities of color
Riverside County is starting a county-wide campaign to reach the Latino community, the Black-African American community as well as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents and frontline workers to take the coronavirus vaccine.
The goal is to provide culturally relevant and in-language messaging to better protect all communities within the county.
In addition to the county and the Riverside University Health System being a part of the campaign, it will also include collaboration with community-based partners, faith leaders, and media. The county said it wants the campaign to reach the most vulnerable populations.
As part of the campaign, the county will be holding a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be guest speakers at the briefing:
- Paulette Brown Hinds, Black Voice News
- V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County Supervisor, 4th District
- Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside University Health System, Public Health
- Juan Perez, Riverside County Chief Operating Officer
The county said the guests were invited to give context to the campaign's mission and vision and give critical vaccine-related updates.
