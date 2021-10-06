Riverside County launches vaccine campaign focusing on communities of color

News

Riverside County is starting a county-wide campaign to reach the Latino community, the Black-African American community as well as Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander residents and frontline workers to take the coronavirus vaccine.

The goal is to provide culturally relevant and in-language messaging to better protect all communities within the county.

In addition to the county and the Riverside University Health System being a part of the campaign, it will also include collaboration with community-based partners, faith leaders, and media. The county said it wants the campaign to reach the most vulnerable populations.

As part of the campaign, the county will be holding a virtual press briefing on Wednesday, October 6 from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be guest speakers at the briefing:

Paulette Brown Hinds, Black Voice News

V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County Supervisor, 4th District

Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Riverside University Health System, Public Health

Juan Perez, Riverside County Chief Operating Officer

The county said the guests were invited to give context to the campaign's mission and vision and give critical vaccine-related updates.