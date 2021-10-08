Tennis Hall of Famer Rosie Casals says she is ‘thrilled’ for Desirae Krawczyk’s success

News

Rosie Casals was a keynote speaker at a FILA Women in Sports event at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells today.

She shared personal testimony about what it was like at the beginning of her pro-tennis career and the struggles she had to overcome.

She also highlighted her Love and Love Tennis Foundation will be honoring the Original 9, the group of women who blazed the trail for women’s professional tennis starting in 1970.

Casals said these women fought for equal rights and equal play and pay, and now that she sees so many young women thriving in the sport, including Desirae Krawczyk, she is thrilled.

Casals said she is "So happy for Desirae. I think it’s wonderful. I saw her when she was just coming up and then going through school and everything and she’s done a great job."

The former tennis pro noted Krawczyk's impressive career so far, which includes The French Wimbledon and recently The U.S. Open.

"I'm really thrilled she’s gotten the success. I was a doubles players as well and we always had to fight so hard to get some attention,” Casals added.

The Coachella Valley resident said she wishes Desirae luck in her upcoming game this evening and she wishes her luck.

The doubles player is expected to hit the court tonight at 7:15 p.m., as she sets her sites on winning big this year.

