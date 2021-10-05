BNP Paribas Open: Local star Desirae Krawczyk practices, men’s draw is revealed

BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open continued on Tuesday with former Palm Desert high school standout Desirae Krawczyk making an appearance on the practice courts in front of family, friends and fans.

The 27-year-old southpaw is having a sensational season, having won three grand slam championships in mixed doubles.

Also on Tuesday was the men's draw with reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev earning the top seed.

