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Firebirds

CV Firebirds announce home opener, other special game dates

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:16 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Mark your calendars! The Coachella Valley Firebirds announced special dates for the 2026-27 season, including the home opener.

The Firebirds' home opener will take place on Friday, October 2. There was no word on who the opponent would be.

Other dates include:

  • Los Firebirds - Friday, October 30
  • Teddy Bear Toss - Sunday, December 20
  • New Year's Eve - Thursday, December 31
  • Pride Night - January 9

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