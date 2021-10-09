NAMI Coachella Valley hosts virtual mental health awareness event

News

Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Coachella Valley, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks Your Way Coachella Valley.

Because of the coronavirus, this year's NAMIWalks event is virtual. Across the country, many local NAMI organizations are joining together on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to participate in NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope.

Anyone can participate in NAMIWalks Your Way by registering for the event and picking an activity of their choice, such as jumping rope, baking a cake, practicing yoga, or walking with friends and family.

NAMIWalks Your Way Coachella Valley will be joined by nearly 60 other NAMIWalks and many mental health supporters and advocates from across the country. Participants will share their activities on social media and follow NAMI Coachella Valley on Facebook to join livestreams.

To join NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope there is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. All of the funds raised will go towards NAMI Coachella Valley’s free local mental health programs, resources, and services.