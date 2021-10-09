Skip to Content
Outdoor dining parklets and cocktails-to-go extended, local restaurants react

KESQ

On Friday Governor Gavin Newsom signed bills extending outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales until a year after the pandemic emergency ends. He recently tweeted "Parklet's & to-go cocktails are here to STAY!"

This gives businesses time to get permission for permanent approval. In the valley, parklets have allowed restaurants to keep serving customers through indoor shutdowns.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 6 p.m., you will hear what some local businesses have to say about the extension and what they hope to see happen in the long run.

Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

