House Budget chairman announces he’ll retire at the end of his term

News

By Annie Grayer, CNN

House Budget Chairman John Yarmuth announced Tuesday that he would retire at the end of his term, a blow for Democrats who hold a slim majority in the chamber and must now field a new candidate for his US House seat in Kentucky.

“It’s been an incredible journey since my first campaign in 2006 until now,” Yarmuth tweeted. “I will continue to fight for Louisville in Washington for another 15 months, and then, I will retire from Congress.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.