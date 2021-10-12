North Carolina to consider $0.10 per plastic bag fee at grocery, retail stores

News

By WTVD Staff

Click here for updates on this story

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) — Plans under consideration in Durham could drastically change your next shopping trip.

On Tuesday, Bull City leaders are scheduled to talk about ways to improve the city’s environmental impact.

One of the top ideas under consideration is a fee for the use of plastic bags.

This proposal first popped up in 2019. In that case, shoppers balked at the possibility of being charged $0.10 per plastic bag during each shopping trip.

The fee is supposed to encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.

Environmental advocates say those single-use plastic bags cost the environment much more than $0.10. In fact, Don’t Waste Durham said it costs Durham government nearly $87,000 per year to recycle waste caused by plastic bags. Businesses spend about $2.5 million per year on the same services.

In addition, those bags that are not properly recycled can take more than a decade to decompose.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.