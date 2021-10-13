Dramatic video shows brawl at Desert Hot Springs High School amid gang concerns

News

Police are warning of ongoing credible threats on campus at Desert Hot Springs High School after a massive brawl was caught on video Wednesday.

The video shows punches being thrown, then students toppling over a wall and into the bushes as dozens of them try to stop the physical blows.

Police said no weapons have been found in their investigation so far, but the incident is sparking more concern among already worried parents.

"I am definitely super scared to send my kids to school some days," said parent Erika Garcia.

She has two daughters at DHSHS, and said she kept them home from school the day after another violent incident was caught on camera – showing a student police say was armed with a knife charging after another student.

Garcia said it's not just the pair of incidents that have occurred; her kids tell her fights are almost a daily occurrence.

"We're working with the school district to determine who was involved," said Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson.

Henson said he's personally concerned about the ongoing violence and is beefing up law enforcement presence at the high school this week. He said he's also concerned about gang activity.

After News Channel 3 began asking questions, Palm Springs Unified School District sent a recorded phone message to parents that said students who were involved would face "appropriate" disciplinary action, and that there were no injuries.

One parent tells us they brought their student to the hospital with a concussion.

"Something could have happened to my kids and I fear that it will happen eventually if something's not done soon," Garcia said.

Henson is asking anyone with information and videos of the incident to get them to the police department to help in their investigation.

PSUSD's school resource officers have not been on campus as departments' contracts have been being worked out with the district. Henson said he expects an officer back on campus by the end of this month.