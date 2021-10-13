Health officials green light Halloween celebrations

News

Get those candy bowls ready because America has received the official green light from Dr. Fauci to celebrate Halloween this year.

With Halloween just over two weeks away there's more to look forward to this year.

Trick-or-Treaters will be able to take to the streets and outdoor events are okay to attend.

Dr. Fauci made the announcement on CNN's State of the Union this week saying, "particularly if you're vaccinated, but you can get out there. You're outdoors for the most part and enjoy it."

Riverside County (RIVCO) mirrored these same recommendations for its community to celebrate Halloween safely.

During this same time last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) discouraged trick-or-treating. This was as the coronavirus was still rampant in local communities.

This time around things are looking up.

"The amount of change from last year is significant and I believe that's reflected on what the federal and state health officials are saying." said Jose Arballo, Riverside County Senior Public Information Specialist.

The last week Arballo said the COVID numbers have gone down with hospitalizations, intensive critical care unit cases, the positivity rate, and case rate numbers all going down simultaneously.

If you do plan on getting out during Halloween Riverside County health officials are asking you to travel in small groups of people who are vaccinated. Also, avoiding any indoor parties or events.

RIVCO is recommending the public to get vaccinated ahead of Halloween. With the holiday more than two weeks away the vaccine will be effective by then.