City of Coachella to install mural of civil rights activist Dolores Huerta

A mural of labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta is coming to downtown Coachella.

On Wednesday, the Coachella city council approved a proposal to install the mural. It will be located at Taqueria Jalisco on the corner of Sixth Street and Vine Street.

Huerta is the co-founder of the United Farm Workers Union. She is one of the most influential labor activists of the twentieth century and a leader of the Chicano civil rights movement.

City officials said they hope the mural will serve as a tribute to Huerta and her legacy.

"Thank you, mayor and members of the City Council for taking up this issue of having a mural with my image on it," Huerta said during the meeting.

According to city documents, the mural will be titled, “Legend, Dolores Huerta” and will include a bronze plaque with her name and notable accomplishments.

Proposed mural of Dolores Huerta

The city council awarded a $15,000 grant to Michael Angelo Hernandez from the City of Coachella’s Art in Public Places Program to install the mural. Hernandez's most recent work is a mural honoring fallen police officers Jose "Gil" Vega and Lesley Zerebny in Palm Springs.