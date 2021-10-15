American Legion & VFW in Indio presents checks to families of Cpl. Hunter Lopez & Cpl. Salvador Lule

American Legion and the VFW in Indio held a special ceremony to honor Lance Cpl. Hunter Lopez and Lance Cpl. Salvador Lule.

The organizations presented $1,000 to the Lopez and Lule families.

Lopez Family

Lule Family

Lopez, 22, of Indio was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during evacuations at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan on August 26. Lopez and another Marine saved the lives of two young girls before he was killed.

Lopez was the son of Riverside County Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez. He graduated from La Quinta High School prior to beginning his military career.

Lule, is also from Indio and a 2019 La Quinta High School graduate. He was one of 15 US service members injured during the attack. He was treated at Walter Reed Hospital near Washington D.C.

“He’s hanging in there, he doesn’t want to speak about what happened because it really hurts him. The Marines that passed away.. he knew all of them,” Lule's brother told News Channel 3.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the Lule family during Cpl. Lule's recovery. Click here to visit that page

The Riverside Sheriff's Association has set-up a page to make donation to the Lopez family. Click here to donate