Teresa Gallavan named new assistant city manager for Palm Springs

Teresa Gallavan will be the new assistant city manager in Palm Springs, City Manager Justin Clifton announced on Monday.

She will begin her new position in Palm Springs in mid-November.

“I am thrilled to be bringing Teresa on to join our team. This is an important position that plays a key role in leading the organization and working on some of the most important policy issues,” Clifton said. “I am grateful we have found a thoughtful, experienced leader who I am confident will hit the ground running.”

“Over the past several years, Palm Springs has experienced a tremendous renaissance and I am thrilled to join the team and help Palm Springs continue to prosper post-COVID,” Gallavan said. “With a background in economic development, I look forward to promoting the iconic Palm Springs brand and destination and I am incredibly excited to work with the City Manager, Council, and Staff moving forward.”

Gallavan was the former city manager of Selma, California, an agricultural community near Fresno with just under

25,000 residents. She served in the position for three years, resigning in May 2021, according to local reports. The San Jose Sun reported that the given reason was for her resignation was a labor negotiation with a city employee.

Prior to Selma, Gallavan twice served as the interim city manager of Lompoc, California from January 2018 to July

2018 and October 2013 two January 2014. She also served as Lompoc's Economic Development Director/Assistant City Manager from 2011 to 2018.

Gallavan also previously worked for the County of Riverside Economic Development Agency for 15 years. The last

seven of those years as the Agency’s Marketing & Cultural Services Manager, overseeing marketing, the County of Riverside Library System, and the Edward-Dean Museum and Gardens.

Gallavan holds a Masters of Business Administration from California State University, San Bernardino and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish from the University of California, Irvine.