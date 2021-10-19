Mitch Gershenfeld named new CEO of the McCallum Theater

Mitch Gershenfeld will be the new CEO of the McCallum Theater, News Channel 3's Peter Daut confirms.

Gershenfeld was the former CEO of the McCallum, retiring in 2019, however, he briefly returned to the role in 2020 following the departure of his successor, Terrence W. Dwyer.

This is the second time he returns following his retirement, this time taking over following the departure of Jamie Grant. Grant served as president & CEO of the McCallum from Sept. 14, 2020 through Oct. 2021.

Gershefeld began at McCallum in 2000 as the Artistic Director and was named president and CEO in 2012.