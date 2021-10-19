SilverRock Resort development project rebranded ‘Talus La Quinta’

In La Quinta, the long-delayed SilverRock Resort is getting a branding refresh, including a new name: "Talus La Quinta."

Robert Green, president and CEO of The Robert Green Co., made the announcement during Tuesday afternoon's La Quinta City Council meeting.

"We have so much to look forward to," Green said. "The word talus is defined as a collection of rock fragments at the base of a mountain. We believe that our project is a collection of unique experiences in this unique location."

Talus is set to include two luxury hotels built on the property with hundreds of rooms, as well as dozens of private homes. Luxury hospitality brands Montage and Pendry will blend as one.

City council was receptive to the project's new direction.

"It's been a long road and I want to congratulate you and your team for a job well done on the rebranding," said council member John Peña.

"It's time for a rebranding; it's time to start with a new perspective and really with a new purpose," said Mayor Pro Tem Robert Radi.

Green said so far, the first half of the project's first phase is under construction right now. The includes the Montage hotel, Montage residences, Pendry hotel, conference and shared services building, and golf club house.

In April 2021, the city of La Quinta issued a notice of default to the developer, Robert Green Company, over project. Robert Green, president and CEO of SilverRock Development Co.

The project will propel what city officials say is some of the best land in the Coachella Valley toward a new end goal. "SilverRock will go away; SilverRock Way will go away, but the next chapter, the renaissance will begin," said Mayor Linda Evans.

Developers said the first phase of construction will open next year, including Montage residential units and the golf club house.

You can learn more about Talus by visiting, https://www.taluslaquinta.com