County Supervisors approve new fire stations in North Shore & Desert Center

Two new fire stations are coming to the eastern part of the county.

On Tuesday, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved fire station projects in North Shore and Desert Center. The community's current fire stations are considered aging. Both were originally designed for staffing of one person but now have three or four personnel.

The old stations will be replaced with new state-of-the-art buildings that will have a 50-year lifespan, according to the county.

"These new stations will provide the fire department the infrastructure to meet current and future needs as the communities grow or change over time," reads a news release.

This marks the first major investment in county fire station facilities in a decade.

“New fire stations in North Shore and Desert Center have long been needed and are long overdue,” said Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, the county Supervisor for the communities of North Shore and Desert Center. “I want to thank and credit our staff for finding a way to advance both of these vital infrastructure projects for our communities. I also extend my appreciation to our dedicated individuals in the fire service who keep our communities protected.”

Both fire station projects will be constructed through a public-private partnership between Tilden‑Coil Constructors, Inc., the Riverside County Facilities Management Department, and the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to the county, approximately 44 percent of the project funding will come from the Fire Department budget, with another 44 percent from development impact fees, and 12 percent from the county’s solar fund.

Construction on the projects is expected to start in summer 2022, with both stations anticipated to be opened in 2023.