Highway 74 back open after vehicle falls over the side near Palm Desert

Highway 74 was shut down for several hours after a vehicle fell off the side of the roadway near Vista Point.

The crash happened at around 1:32 p.m. CAL FIRE confirmed that firefighters found the vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side of Highway 74 with a person trapped inside.

TRAFFIC COLLISION OVER THE SIDE - Rptd 1:32 PM. On Hwy 74 near Vista Point, east of Palm Desert. Firefighters are on scene of a single vehicle approximately 400 feet over the side. Firefighters made their way down to the vehicle and located one victim trapped inside. #74IC pic.twitter.com/5neeZBooPv — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 20, 2021

The person inside the vehicle suffered major head and internal injuries, according to Sgt. Hamilton of the California Highway Patrol. The person, identified as a man from Palm Springs, was airlifted by a Riverside County Sheriff's Department helicopter to a hospital. Only one person was inside the vehicle.

Highway 74 was back open at 4:50 p.m.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash, however, Hamilton said they don't believe drugs and/or alcohol played a role.

