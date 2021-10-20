Inside the Coachella Valley resort seen on ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’

If you watched the season premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC/KESQ last night, you saw thirty men arriving in Indian Wells with the hopes of courting bachelorette Michelle Young.

The resort hosting the hit reality show is the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. News Channel 3 reported in July that scenes for this season would be shot at the location. News Channel 3 crews attended a premiere night watch party to view the suitors make their creative entrances on national television.

We sure learned a lot on #TheBachelorette so don't miss out Tuesdays on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/wnDQqX7Kh2 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) October 20, 2021

“It’s so fun our property gets to be featured on the episodes in the next couple episodes as well as our wonderful destinations," Carolina Viazcan of Renaissance Esmeralda Resort and Spa said. "And I think it’ll be a lot of awareness to the greater Palm Springs area.”

The resort offers luxury in the desert. A heated pool has a beach feel with a sandy "shore." The spa offers a full menu of treatments. Rooms have panoramic views of the 36-hold golf course and of course, our beautiful mountains. According to the hotel website, the golf club has been featured in Golfweek's "Top 20 Courses to Play" in California.

Inside the Coachella Valley resort where ABC's 'The Bachelorette' is filming / Photo: Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells





Coachella Valley is familiar to the show's production team. In 2020, the show was filmed exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adam's season. Back in 2017, then-bachelorette Rachel Lindsay filmed a date at the Palm Springs home of actor Kirk Douglas.

