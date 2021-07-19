New season of ‘The Bachelorette’ reportedly set to film at Indian Wells resort

News

Eligible bachelors will be returning to the desert for a chance at love.

The latest season of ABC's hit reality show, "The Bachelorette," will reportedly begin filming at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells next week, according to Steve Carbone, aka "Reality Steve," a blogger who covers spoilers of the show.

According to "Reality Steve," the season will begin here in the desert before moving to Minnesota.

(“BACHELORETTE” MICHELLE FILMING UPDATE): When filming begins next week, filming will be at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, CA. From there filming will move to Minnesota as originally reported. pic.twitter.com/7BiHbhMQK5 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 18, 2021

The new season of the Bachelorette will feature Michelle Young as the bachelorette.

This would be the third time the reality show has filmed in the desert.

In 2020, the show filmed exclusively at the La Quinta Resort & Club for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adam's season.

Back in 2017, then-bachelorette Rachel Lindsay filmed a date at the Palm Springs home of actor Kirk Douglas.