55-year-old motorcyclist killed in DUI crash on Highway 62

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead after a crash with a suspected DUI driver along Highway 62 in Desert Hot Springs Thursday night.

The crash happened at Highway 62 and Pierson Boulevard at 10:00 p.m.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, witnesses told officers at the scene that the driver of a Toyota Solara failed to yield for the oncoming traffic and proceeded across Highway 62. The motorcycle then crashed into the Solara as the driver crossed Highway 62.

The motorcyclist, identified as Jon Sherwood, 55, of Yucca Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Solara, identified as a 23-year-old Rialto woman, was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. She faces charges of DUI drugs and gross vehicular manslaughter, police added.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene and is investigating the collision. Anyone with further information about the collision is asked to contact Detective Elias at (760) 329-6411 extension 373.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call CrimeStoppers at (760) 341-STOP.