A pug’s predictions go viral, a massive fish almost breaks scientists’ scale, and John Legend is serenaded by a street performer. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

‘No bones’ to pick

A 13-year-old adopted pug has over 1.7 million followers on TikTok for his hilarious forecasts of the future. Meet Noodle and his “no bones day.”

We’re gonna need a bigger scale

A massive sunfish that measures nine and a half feet long was caught by scientists who believe it could weigh more than 4,000 pounds after it nearly broke their scale.

Penny for your thoughts

Rudy Giuliani used a filter to make himself look like Abraham Lincoln in a peculiar attack on Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe.

A legendary surprise

A street performer in Boston was singing a John Legend song when she spotted “The Voice” judge in the crowd.

Sporty Spice sent home

British pop star Mel C failed to impress the judges and was voted out on “Grease” night on “Dancing with the Stars.”

