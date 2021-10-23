Halloween spending on the rise this year

The National Retail Federation said consumer spending this year on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion. That's an increase from the $8.05 billion in 2020.

Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

Last year, consumers adjusted many of their typical #Halloween plans due to the pandemic. This year, two-thirds (65%) of consumers plan to celebrate one of America’s favorite holidays, up from 58% in 2020. https://t.co/PyfsljPNsE pic.twitter.com/EyPjr1yNPQ — National Retail Federation (@NRFnews) October 19, 2021

The floor supervisor at one local Halloween store, Spirit Halloween in Palm Desert, said she has already seen customers spending more. She said the store's sales goal on Friday was about $19,000 but said they reached more than $30,000 that day.

