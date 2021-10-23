Skip to Content
Halloween spending on the rise this year

Marian Bouchot KESQ

The National Retail Federation said consumer spending this year on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion. That's an increase from the $8.05 billion in 2020.

Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

The floor supervisor at one local Halloween store, Spirit Halloween in Palm Desert, said she has already seen customers spending more. She said the store's sales goal on Friday was about $19,000 but said they reached more than $30,000 that day.

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 6:30 p.m., hear from local Halloween shoppers about why they're splurging more for this year's spooky season.

News
Marian Bouchot

Marian Bouchot is the weekend morning anchor and a reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. Learn more about Marian here.

