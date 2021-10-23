Stuff the Bus event to support SafeHouse of the Desert

It is National Runaway Prevention month and you can help out by supporting SafeHouse of the Desert at their Stuff the Bus event.

The organization provides emergency shelter, intervention, and outreach services to runaway and homeless youth.

They are asking for a variety of household, personal, cleaning, and food items.

You can drop off donations at Desert Crossing on Highway 111 in Palm Desert.

They will be collecting items on Oct. 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.