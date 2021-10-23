Thousand Palms gang member arrested for possession of dangerous weapons and drugs

A Thousand Palms man and prior felon is behind bars after being arrested for having dangerous weapons, drugs and military-grade gear, police said.

The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation check at a home off Los Flores Way around noon Friday.

Agents found two 9mm semi-automatic handguns, ammunition, what they suspected to be methamphetamine, and military-issued body armor.

Task force officers arrested the previously convicted felon. He is also a documented criminal street gang member, police said.

The suspect is facing felony charges and a violation of his probation.