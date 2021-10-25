Coachella Valley AHL team to announce mascot name, logo, colors and more on November 5

The Coachella Valley Arena and the NHL's Seattle Kraken released a video teasing a major announcement regarding the new local American Hockey League team.

The videos tease the announcement is coming on November 5 at 11 a.m. PT. The team name was not revealed yet, but there appear to be some hints as to the choice throughout the video.

Things are about to heat up in Coachella Valley...



The new team will be an affiliate of the Seattle Kraken. At this time, there is no official confirmation on the branding of the team, however, based on the video and the team's website, it's going to involve the heat.

AHL Palm Springs' homepage

Last week, News Channel 3 uncovered some trademark applications on team names for the newest AHL team. There were four team names on the list:

Coachella Valley Firebirds

Coachella Valley Dragons

Coachella Valley Eagles

Coachella Valley Falcons

The AHL team will be playing their home games at the $300 million, 11,000 seat Coachella Valley Arena in Thousand Palms. The arena is eing built on 43 acres of unincorporated land in Thousand Palms just north of the I-10 freeway next to the Classic Club Golf Course.

The Coachella Valley Arena will be a state-of-the-art facility that will also host concerts and entertainment events.

