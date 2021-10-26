Moderna, Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shots now available in Riverside County

Residents in Riverside County who are eligible for their COVID-19 booster vaccination can get it starting Tuesday, following federal and state approval.

Jose Arballo, from the Riverside University Health System, said Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered free of charge in Indio, which is one of four fixed locations throughout the county.

Arballo said health officials are "looking forward to giving the boosters to as many people as possible, and also encouraging people that might have been waiting to come in and get their first dose."

Riverside County also has four mobile teams that will offer vaccines in different communities at different times, which Arballo said "are generally in neighborhoods that are hard to reach or have asked specifically for a vaccine clinic at their location."

Arballo said more than 90,000 Riverside County residents have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He added first-time doses have been leveling off and increasing at times, but the county is hoping the booster shot campaign will encourage anyone who hasn't been vaccinated, to do so.

Anyone interested in getting more information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots, can visit https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Arballo noted that not all three vaccines are available at every location in Riverside County, something which should be kept in mind when scheduling an appointment or walking into a clinic.

