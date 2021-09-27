Booster vaccine doses now available in Riverside County

Coronavirus

Riverside County residents eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine booster are now able to get it at one of various vaccine clinics operated by Public Health and community partners.

The booster is available for those who received their second vaccine dose at least six months ago.

Federal and state health officials approved the use of the booster this week, and Riverside County officials moved forward with a rollout plan and began administering doses this past Saturday, county officials confirmed.

Those eligible for the booster include:

People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot.

receive a booster shot. People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks.

receive a booster shot, based on their individual benefits and risks. People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

“The booster vaccine is something that has been discussed for many weeks and we are very excited that Public Health, along with our community partners, are now in a position to move forward,” said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, Public Health Officer for Riverside County. “Those who are eligible should be confident that a vaccine booster will be available for anyone who wants one.”

COVID-19 vaccines have been available in Riverside County since December, and more than 2.7 million doses have been administered between Public Health clinics and those operated by community partners, such as pharmacies, hospitals, private health providers and private clinics.

According to county data, more than 65% of the county's eligible population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Some of the issues that plagued the early rollout of the vaccine, such as supply shortages, lack of appointments and technical glitches, have been resolved, officials said.

“We have learned many lessons along the way and those challenges we faced before have been addressed,” Leung said. “We have worked in collaboration with our community partners and we are confident the infrastructure that is in place now will handle any demand for the booster dose.”

Riverside County health officials will be adding five new fixed clinic locations throughout the county, along with bringing on additional mobile vaccine teams that will be able to provide services to hard-to-reach communities and neighborhoods.

Those who have yet to get their first dose are also encouraged to get vaccinated.

Those seeking information about locations for clinics, or to make an appointment can use https://myturn.ca.gov/ or call 951-358-5000. For more information about the vaccine or COVID-19, visit ww.rivcoph.org/coronavirus