Cathedral City Police Department honors fallen officer David Vasquez on anniversary of death in the line of duty

The Cathedral City Police Department held a ceremony Thursday morning paying tribute to Officer David Vasquez, one of the original CCPD officers.

Vasquez was killed in the line of duty on October 28, 1988 at the age of 30.

"We will never forget and always honor his memory for making the ultimate sacrifice. Rest In Honor Officer Vasquez, you will never be forgotten. Love. Honor. Respect. Salute," reads a post by the Cathedral City Police Department.

A wreath was put up in front of the Peace Office Memorial at City Hall.

Vasquez was struck and killed by a vehicle while providing traffic control at the scene of a traffic collision on 35th Street and Date Palm Drive. Vasquez had laid out a cone/flare pattern to shut down one lane of traffic for officers to conduct their investigation, according to the Officers Down Memorial Page.

Despite the closure, a motorist drove into the closed lane and struck Vasquez at approximately 30 to 40 MPH. Vasquez was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The driver was later found to be on a suspended license. They were prosecuted and sentenced to probation.

Vasquez was part of the original 26 members of the Cathedral City Police Department when it first formed on July 1, 1984.

The original 26 members of the Cathedral City Police Department in 1984

In Dec. 2018, Vasquez was honored during the opening of a new Memorial Plaza next to the police headquarters named “The Protector.” The area features benches inscribed with the names of two officers who lost their lives in the line of duty over the city’s history, Vasquez and Jermaine Gibson.

The street behind the Civic Center is named after Officer David Vasquez, as well as a softball field in Panorama Park.